Are you one of Corby’s Living Legends?

The hunt is on for Corby’s Living Legends for a new heritage project.

Made In Corby has received £10,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund for a new and exciting project, Living Legends: Hidden Histories.

Made possible by money raised by National Lottery players, the project will uncover the hidden stories of Corby and reflect the changing population of the town.

The group is looking for local people who have an extraordinary story to tell; an incredible experience, an uncelebrated achievement or a surprising fact about their life.

It is seeking nominations from local people suggesting their friends, family, neighbours and colleagues.

A spokesman said: “We want to hear your stories of adventure, personal stories behind significant moments in our social and political history and tales of amazing journeys.

“From these nominations we will select 10 Living Legends that reflect the town, who will then be visited by a writer to document their story, and a photographer, who will create a series of images to reflect their story.

“The resulting photography and stories will be displayed in an exhibition at the Rooftop Arts Centre, on posters around the town centre and collated in a book.

“All nominations will be shared on our social media pages as the project progresses and all will be featured in the month long exhibition.”

Made In Corby programme director Helen Willmott said: “We are thrilled that the Heritage Lottery Fund are supporting Living Legends: Hidden Histories, a project that originated from discussion with Love Corby members about celebrating the amazing people in Corby.

“We now need the town to think about the people they know and get their nominations in.”

A community decision-making panel, drawn from the Corby Visitor Forum (Love Corby) members and sponsors, will work with the Made in Corby team to select the Living Legends.

To nominate a Living Legend, go to the “Corby’s Living Legends” Facebook page and upload your nomination or visit www.madeincorby.co.uk and download the nomination form.

Your nomination must include a maximum of 100 words and a photograph of the nominee or a photograph that relates to their story.

The closing date for nominations is January 23, 2018.

For more information call the office on 01536 267895.