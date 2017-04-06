APPEAL: Volunteers needed for night shelter in Rushden

Volunteers are needed to help at a night shelter which supports men and women who find themselves homeless.

The Sanctuary night shelter in Rushden is almost always full with people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

But it urgently needs more volunteers to help support the work of the centre, which has been open for about 10 years.

Operations manager Helen Allan said: “The Sanctuary night shelter in Rushden has an urgent need for new volunteers to support their work.”

The centre offers a safe place for people to recover from homelessness, with an average of 20 people each quarter.

They work closely with each client to look at why they have become homeless and work with them to move into appropriate accommodation, either private rent, social housing, supported accommodation or returning home.

Last year, the shelter provided 76 people with a bed, of which five were ladies and the remaining 71 were men.

Between them, they were known to have various issues:

- Drug or alcohol: 77 per cent

- Mental health issues: 55 per cent

- Debt: 46 per cent

- No significant issues: 13 per cent

Helen said the shelter can take up to six people and they are almost always full.

She added: “We have lost a couple of people through ill health and work so we are rather short of volunteers.

“We are looking for anybody that has a care for people and who can work with all sorts of people.

“We will consider anyone over 18.”

They are looking for volunteers to cover the night shift from 10pm to 9am and the evening shift from 6pm to 10pm.

Anyone who would like to volunteer can contact Helen on 07871 999020 or send an email to helen.allan@encs.org.uk.

For more information about the shelter run by East Northants Community Services, click here