APPEAL: Volunteers needed for advisory group in Corby

An appeal has been made for volunteers to help with the work of an advisory group in Corby.

Helping Hands offers a range of services to people in the town, including those who have problems with debt, housing or finding work.

Volunteers can help by attending meetings with people, going to the job centre with them, helping them fill in forms and directing them to the right place for support when needed, such as the foodbank.

Helping Hands, which is an outreach group from the Candle of Light Christian Spiritual Church, also helps people with tribunals.

Dennis Binks from Helping Hands said: “We are short-staffed.

“We’d love to hear from anyone that wants to be an advisor.

“We help people fill in their benefit forms, help with tribunals and we go with them to the job centre if they are having problems.”

Dennis said they are looking for people who are reliable, a team player and willing to do this on a voluntary basis.

Anyone who volunteers and is considered suitable will be given training for the role.

Helping Hands is open from 10am to 1pm on Tuesday and Fridays at the Volunteer Bureau in Elizabeth Street, Corby.

No appointment is necessary for the pop-in service.

Anyone who would like to volunteer or wants more information can call Dennis on 07914 270842.