APPEAL: Unwanted coats needed to help the homeless in Wellingborough

An appeal has been made for any unwanted coats which could help someone stay warm and dry this winter.

Tracey Boswell, community champion for the Tesco superstore in Wellingborough, is asking people to donate coats which are no longer needed but could make a difference to someone who is homeless.

She came up with the idea after seeing a post on Facebook about a similar appeal in Norwich, and said: “I thought it would be a good idea to start that here.” Tracey has two clothing rails ready and waiting for anyone who would like to donate a coat.

Donations can be taken to the Victoria Centre in Palk Road, Wellingborough, or Churchills Rentals in High Street, Irthlingborough.

They can also be dropped off at the Tesco store at Victoria Park, Wellingborough.

Tracey said they are looking for winter coats, and added: “We are desperate for some men’s coats.

“There’s more men on the street so we need male coats, but we will take all coats, anything that is donated will be used, nothing will be wasted.”

Tracey said the issue was highlighted recently when they had a couple of homeless people sleeping near the store.

She has also spoken to other organisations who help the homeless in Wellingborough and they have told her there are quite a few in the town.

Figures released by the Department for Communities and Local Goverment for the number of people sleeping rough in Wellingborough between October 1 and November 30 last year was five.

This figure is an estimate for the number of people thought to be sleeping rough in the local authority area on any one night in a chosen week.

Tracey added: “We will be running the appeal until the Spring and then hopefully it can be something to carry on every year.

“It’s so sad to think in this day and age that we have homeless people.”