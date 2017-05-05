Appeal to trace car and its occupants after teenager attacked in Wellingborough

Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a car following an assault in Wellingborough on Monday (May 1).

A 17-year-old boy was assaulted in Gannet Lane, Wellingborough, at about 11.30pm, after which the offenders made off in a grey Fiat Punto with registration KU53 0YG.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The car had blacked out back windows and black wheels, and officers are keen to trace it and the people who were using it on Monday night.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and is recovering well following the assault.”

Members of the public are advised not to approach the car if they see it, and anyone who believes they have seen it since Monday night are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.