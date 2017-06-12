Appeal to find dog stolen from Little Irchester animal charity

A charity which rescues and re-homes animals is appealing for the safe return of one of its dogs after it was stolen.

Three people arrived in a red Vauxhall Corsa at Animals In Need in Little Irchester at lunchtime yesterday (Sunday) and stole Brook, a black and white Staffie cross French bulldog.

Annie Marriott from the charity is appealing for any information about where Brook is and has taken to social media to ask anyone who knows where the dog is to get in touch.

She is also asking people to print posters carrying details of the dog and a picture in a bid to try and get her back.

Annie added: “I’m frantic.”

Brook is neutered, chipped and has been reported as stolen.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We have been called about a dog stolen from Animals in Need.

“Three people attended the kennels and took the dog yesterday.

“If anyone has any information about the incident they can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”