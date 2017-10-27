APPEAL: Tinned food and sleeping bags needed to help the homeless in Corby

A church group is appealing for donations as it tries to help more homeless people in Corby.

The Candle of Light Christian Spiritual Church has been giving out food, clothing and bedding every Wednesday in recent months to help anyone who is homeless in the town.

They have also been providing access to a hot shower outdoors while operating from the Corby Volunteer Centre between 11am and 3pm on a Wednesday.

But due to the number of people coming to them and as the winter weather sets in, the group is now hoping to offer help over two days rather than just once a week.

Dennis Binks from the church said: “Due to the nights getting colder and damp, the homeless project is now open Wednesday and Thursday for the homeless and rough sleepers of Corby where there is 40 plus.

“But with opening another day, we are dependent on the wonderful people of Corby donating to help these poor people.”

Items which the volunteers are desperate for include:

- sleeping bags

- tents

- tinned food

- potatoes

- baked beans

- rice pudding

- corned beef

- tuna

- bottles of water

All donations can be taken to the Corby Volunteer Centre in Elizabeth Street, Corby, on any weekday between 10am and 4pm.

For more information about the homeless project and how you can help, call Dennis on 07914 270842.