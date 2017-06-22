Appeal launched after thieves steal equipment for Corby’s Highland Gathering

A JustGiving crowdfunding appeal has been launched after equipment for the Corby Highland Games was stolen from storage.

The JustGiving page was set up by Keri Tew, a Corby resident and mother of one of the dancers who is participating in the event due to take place on Sunday, July 9.

Organisers of the event were distraught to learn that thieves had stolen essential boards and metal supports which make up the stage on which dancers perform.

The loss of the equipment, which has been used for the show for more than 30 years, means that expensive stages will need to be hired if the games are to go ahead.

Corby, famous for its strong Scottish community, has proudly displayed its Highland Heritage since thousands of workers moved to the town from Western Scotland in the 1930s.

Today more than 5,500 people in the town identify themselves as Scottish.

Appealing for help from the local community, page organiser Keri Tew wrote on her JustGiving page: “This is heartbreaking for everyone involved.

“We are trying to raise as much money as possible to replace the boards so that the dancers have something to perform on that is safe to use.”

She continued: “We have very little time left to replace the equipment before the games take place.”

Parents, residents and organisers have been encouraging others to get involved with the fundraising effort on the Corby Highland Games Facebook group.

The news about the theft has already been shared more than 70 times, with the Highland Games organiser saying: “Anything you can give to support the All England Highland Dancing Championships at Corby Highland Gathering is very much appreciated.”

The fundraising target for the JustGiving page is £1,000.

