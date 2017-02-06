Appeal for volunteers to help tackle speeding in Raunds

People are being urged to volunteer for a scheme designed to help stop speeding in their town.

While a number of people have already signed up, more volunteers are needed to get involved with the community speedwatch scheme in Raunds.

Anyone who volunteers will be able to help as they head out later this year with equipment to record how fast motorists are driving and raise awareness about the dangers of speeding.

A spokesman for Raunds Town Council said: “The vision for Raunds told us that local residents are worried about speeding vehicles.

“With your support the town council wants to join community speedwatch to tackle this danger.

“Speedwatch trains volunteers to use the calibrated speed gun, just like the police use.

“We can’t (and don’t want to) fine motorists we find speeding, but they will get a warning letter from the police as a reminder.”

The spokesman said they are due to have use of the equipment in May.

They will also get signs reminding people to slow down and interactive devices that will display the speed of a vehicle for drivers to see.

All the equipment is designed to educate and make drivers aware of speeding in their community.

Any evidence collected from community speedwatch can be used by the town council in any discussions with Northamptonshire County Council over possible traffic calming methods.

The town council spokesman added: “We need your help.

“We already have some fantastic volunteers willing to help, but we need more.

“We need adult volunteers to help with Raunds community speedwatch so we are asking for your help.”

Anyone who is interested in volunteering for the community speedwatch scheme can send an email to info@raunds-tc.gov.uk.