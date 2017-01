Police are appealing for a missing woman to let them know she is safe and well.

Sophie Davis, 22, who has links to Northampton and Cambridge, was last seen in Coventry at the start of December.

She is white, of large build with very long brown hair.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to Sophie or anyone who may know of her whereabouts.”

Sophie, or anyone who may have seen her since December 5, is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.