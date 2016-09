Police are appealing for a 17-year-old girl to make contact with them.

Merahawit Temesgen was last seen at an address in Higham Ferrers on July 13, and officers are appealing for her to let them know she is safe and well.

Merahawit speaks little English and could have travelled to London or Luton.

She is black, 5ft 2in, with brown eyes and of slim build.

Merahawit, or anyone who knows where she is, can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.