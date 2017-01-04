Appeal for missing Northampton teenager last seen on New Year's Eve

A missing 14-year-old boy from Northampton is being urged to make contact.

Owen Hartwell, 14, was last seen on New Year’s Eve.

A spokesman for the police said: "He is 5ft 8in with short, blonde, wavy hair and was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit top and bottoms, black Nike trainers and carrying a grey bag.

"Officers are urging Owen, pictured, to contact them and let them know he is safe and well," he added.

Owen, or anyone who may have seen him in the last ten days, is asked to contact police on 101.