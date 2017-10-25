Appeal for food and towels to help Little Irchester charity over-run with hedgehogs

Help is needed as dozens of hedgehogs have started to arrive at Animals In Need.

The charity in Little Irchester has more than 80 hedgehogs in its care and is expecting even more to come in as the winter weather sets in.

One of the hedgehogs which has just arrived at Animals In Need

Annie Marriott from the charity in Little Irchester, which rescues and re-homes hundreds of animals every year, is appealing for donations as the prickly animals are eating them out of house and home.

She said: “Hedgehogs are pouring in to Animals In Need, number 87 has just arrived.

“Many are poorly and injured so are receiving treatment and some are just too small to hibernate so are coming in for the winter with us.

“We desperately need old towels, cat or dog food in jelly, Spike’s Dinner, mealworms, small fleece blankets, blue rolls and rubbish sacks.

“Please help us to care for them by donating.”

The charity would be grateful to receive any of these items or they would also love to hear from anyone who could give up a few hours of their time as a volunteer.

Anyone interested in volunteering can send an email to admin@animals-in-need.org for more information.