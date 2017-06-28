Appeal for donations to help the homeless in Corby

A church group is appealing for donations as it tries to help homeless people living in Corby.

The Candle of Light Christian Spiritual Church has been going out during the Christmas period to give out warm clothing, bedding and food to people sleeping rough for several years.

Some of the donated items including tents

But the volunteers are now trying to extend their work with homeless people in the town and they have just started operating from the Corby Volunteer Centre on a Wednesday between 11am and 3pm.

They are giving out hot food and drinks, clothes and tents as well as providing access to a hot shower outside.

Dennis Binks from the church, which is part of the Corinthian Church, said: “We had 15 homeless people this Wednesday and 12 last Wednesday.

“Some of them were in a pretty bad state.

One of the tents donated to help homeless people in Corby

“They all had a hot shower then they had a haircut and they got nice fresh clothes to put on.

“We gave them sleeping bags, tents, blow-up beds and cookers to take with them.

“It was an absolutely phenomenal response, they said we were angels from above.”

Dennis said they are really pleased with how it has gone in the first two weeks, but they are appealing for more donations to not only help keep them going but allow them to do more than just Wednesdays.

He said: “We desperately need donations and are desperate for donated food to keep us going.”

Dennis said they are appealing for tinned food, dried food, packets of biscuits, crisps and bottled water.

They are also in need of women’s underwear to help any females who come to them for help.

Anyone who wants to make a donation, which can include sleeping bags, tents and clothes as well as food, can call Dennis on 07914 270842.