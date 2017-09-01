Appeal for donations of tinned food to help the homeless in Corby

A church group is appealing for donations of food as it tries to help homeless people living in Corby.

The Candle of Light Christian Spiritual Church has been giving out food, clothing and bedding every Wednesday in recent months to help anyone who is homeless in the town.

They have also been providing access to a hot shower outdoors while operating from the Corby Volunteer Centre between 11am and 3pm on a Wednesday.

But while the need for their help is in demand, they are running low on tinned food to give out.

Dennis Binks from the church, which is part of the Corinthian Church, said: “We are appealing for tinned stuff that people can eat cold.

“We are running thin on the ground with tinned food, as well as tents and sleeping bags.

“The reason we do it on a Wednesday is because by the middle of the week, they have run out of money and food.

“They come in and a couple of them say you don’t know how much we appreciate this on a Wednesday.”

Dennis said they can have up to 30 people pop in on a Wednesday in need of food and drink.

Corby councillor Mary Butcher recently went along to see the church’s work with the homeless and to meet the people they are helping on a weekly basis.

But while they can see up to 30 people each week, Dennis said they are not always the same people so he thinks the number of homeless people in the town is actually higher than this.

He said: “When you count them up each week, it’s a long list of them.

“It’s so prevalent now.

“We talk to them and we don’t care who comes along, we will just help them as best as we can.”

As well as providing material goods for the homeless, the group is also trying to help anyone who is looking to get into work by working with Evolve, who provide careers information, advice and guidance.

Anyone who can donate tinned food which can be eaten cold, such as baked beans, potatoes, rice or tuna, can drop them off at the CVS building in Elizabeth Street, Corby, during the week and they will take it in for Dennis.

And he added: “It makes a big difference, we see that.”

Anyone who wants to make a donation, which can include sleeping bags and tents as well as food, can call Dennis on 07914 270842.