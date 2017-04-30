APPEAL: Could you be a volunteer for Corby hospice?

Volunteers are needed to help with the work of a Corby hospice.

Lakelands Hospice in Butland Road is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

Thousands of families have been supported by the hospice since it first opened its doors in 2001, but its work is entirely funded by donations and support from the community. And the hospice has made an appeal for anyone who would be interested in taking part in voluntary work for them.

Sue Hall from the hospice said: “Please join us on Tuesday, May 9, from 10am to midday at the Emporium in Corby for a free cuppa and a chat with the Lakelands team to find out more.

“We’ll make sure the kettle is on.”

Sue said they are looking to recruit volunteers for a number of specific roles.

They are looking for gardeners for the hospice, warehouse assistants for the Lakelands warehouse on the St James industrial estate, and shop assistants for the Lakelands Emporium in the town centre.

To find out more about the hospice and how you can support it by volunteering, contact Jackie Henry on 01536 747755 or send an email to jackiehenry@lakelandshospice.org.uk.

For further information about the hospice, click here