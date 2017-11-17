Appeal by Little Irchester charity over-run with cats

An animal charity is appealing for help to re-home some of the many cats in its care.

The cattery at Animals In Need in Little Irchester is over-run with felines of all shapes, sizes and ages.

One of the cats in need of a new home

It is struggling to find new homes for them so is appealing to anyone who is looking to get a cat in the near future to get in touch and see if they have a suitable pet for them.

Annie Marriott from the charity said: “The cattery at Animals In Need is full of beautiful felines waiting for the most perfect forever families.

“All our cats leave us neutered, fully vaccinated, ID chipped with four weeks’ free insurance and rescue back-up for life.

“If you are interested in offering some of these beauties a home please email our cat co-ordinator catchatsally@hotmail.co.uk to check our re-homing criteria and see who may be a suitable addition to your family.”

Stripe is one of the cats looking to be re-homed

These pictures taken by Corinne West show just some of the cats looking to be re-homed by the charity which rescues and re-homes hundreds of animals each year.

For more information about re-homing any of the cats or other animals at Animals In Need, call 01933 278080 or click here