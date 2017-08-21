Apartments plan for Rothwell factory

Have your say

A partly-used Rothwell factory could be converted into 29 apartments.

Plans have been submitted by Farebrother Keech for the site at 6 Rushton Road.

The site is currently occupied by Abishot Mouldings Limited, a plastic moulding business with a workshop on the site.

Abishot is relocating to a new premises in Corby.

If approved, the site would house 25 one-bed apartments and four two-bed apartments.

Part of the factory would be demolished with much of it retained and altered.

There would be 20 parking spaces - 42 lower than the county council’s recommendation - with up to 34 cycle spaces.

The applicants say 20 parking spaces would be necessary with ample on-street parking nearby.

A planning statement said: “The proposals will have notable public benefits including increasing the vitality of this edge of town centre location, improving the general appearance of the area and boosting housing supply.

“The overall principle and detailed aspects of the development are entirely acceptable and accord with both national and local planning policy.

“As such, we trust the local planning authority will find the proposed development acceptable and respectfully request that planning permission is therefore granted in this case.”

A decision on the plans is expected by November 14.

