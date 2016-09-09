Apartments plan for fire-hit former Kettering warehouse

A former fire-ravaged warehouse could be redeveloped into 42 one-bedroom apartments under new plans laid out to Kettering Council.

Seagrave Developments wants to convert the vacant site in Carey Street in the town into a supported housing scheme for young adults.

The site has been derelict for a long time, was partially destroyed by fire in 2010 and has since been demolished.

Of the 42 apartments, some would be adapted for physically disabled people.

There will also be provisions for a social meeting room and offices in the three-storey building.

The planning application reads: “The supply of housing, especially the provision for a special group involving young adults requiring independent living and the proposed accommodation for the disabled, is a social benefit which carries weight in favour of the proposal.

“This weight is magnified to the extent it is very considerable because such a need in the borough is well established and the council is a willing partner in the delivery of this proposal.

“The economic benefits from the proposed development are immense.

“The site is currently redundant and contributes nothing to the local economy.

“The proposal results in construction activity and jobs as a result of the grant of planning permission.”

If approved, the development would also have 24 car parking spaces.

A decision is expected by November 22 this year.

