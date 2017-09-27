Another store set for its grand opening at Rushden Lakes this weekend

Another store will be having its grand opening at Rushden Lakes this weekend.

Robert Goddard, an independent quality clothing business with seven stores across East Anglia, sells brands such as Armani, Hugo Boss, Gant, Ted Baker, Barbour and Ralph Lauren.

There will be a photo booth, prosecco and performers for the grand opening

It also offers a selection of formal wear and formal hire, as well as accessories and shoes for men and women.

It is opening its new branch at Rushden Lakes with customers invited to go along between 9am and 7pm on Saturday (September 30) and from 10am until 4pm on Sunday (October 1) for the grand opening.

There will be a photo booth, prosecco and performers, and anyone who shares their photos of the event and tags them with #ThehomeofRG will be in with a chance of winning a designer goody bag.

The opening of Robert Goddard comes just a week after River Island opened its doors to customers at the new retail and leisure development on the former Skew Bridge site.

The Rushden Lakes Weekender is also taking place this weekend

And the store’s grand opening is taking place on the same weekend as the Rushden Lakes Weekender.

For more information about the event to celebrate the end of summer, which will include a silent cinema on the lake, click here