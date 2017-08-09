Another store opens for business at Rushden Lakes

Next has welcomed its first customers through the doors of its new store at Rushden Lakes.

The store opened at 10am today (Wednesday) with staff cutting the ribbon before handing out balloons to youngsters in the queue.

The official opening of the new Next store at Rushden Lakes

The new store, which has created 55 new jobs for the area, has women’s, men’s and children’s wear as well as a home section and a Costa Coffee.

Store manager Sam Horne said: “We are so excited to be opening our new store and joining the Rushden Lakes development.

“The whole retail park is simply outstanding and we can’t wait for everyone to come down and see us at Next.”

Following today’s official opening, the store’s opening hours will be 9am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 7pm on Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sunday.

The ribbon cutting for the new Next store

Next is the latest store to open as part of the first phase of Rushden Lakes.

It joins well-known names including M&S, Primark, New Look and H&M at the £140 million retail and leisure scheme just off the A45.

House of Fraser is due to open its new store later this month, as well as Two Seasons which specialises in surf and skate-style wear and is relocating from Northampton.