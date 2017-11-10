Another store opening its doors at Rushden Lakes this weekend

Jack Wills, the British fashion and lifestyle brand, will be opening its new store at Rushden Lakes tomorrow (Saturday).

It will sell the full range of men’s and women’s clothing as well as Jack Wills accessories and gifts.

This branch will be the tenth new store for Jack Wills in 2017 following a number of high-profile openings including those in Sylt, Germany – a first in mainland Europe – and in Gatwick’s North Terminal earlier this year.

It also closely follows an opening in Derby as the brand adds to its portfolio in key locations across the country.

Established by Peter Williams in 1999, as a single shop in the seaside town of Salcombe, Jack Wills has since expanded to become an international brand with more than 90 stores across the globe, including in the UK, US, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Middle East.

Founder and CEO Peter Williams said: “We are delighted to be opening our latest store in Rushden Lakes, one of the UK’s most unique shopping centres.

“Our new store perfectly exemplifies our dedication to British heritage and superior quality.”

The new store is due to open at 9am tomorrow (Saturday).

Other stores set to open at Rushden Lakes soon include Superdry and Card Factory.