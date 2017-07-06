Another stabbing in Northampton...this time on the Racecourse

A man suffered a stomach injury after being stabbed with "an unknown weapon" in Northampton, police said today.

The incident happened on Northampton Racecourse on Wednesday, July 5 at about 1pm.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Two men who were known to each other met near the basketball courts. One stabbed the other with an unknown weapon, causing a stomach injury which required stitches.

"The offender is described as a white Latvian man, around 30 years old, with short balding hair, wearing a black jacket and light-coloured trainers," he added.

Anyone who has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.