Another restaurant opens its doors to diners at Rushden Lakes

Bill’s is the latest restaurant to open at the new retail and leisure development.

Whether visitors fancy a trip for brunch to break up a long day or a place to relax and socialise at the end of it, bosses say Bill’s varied seasonal food and drinks menu will suit any occasion.

Bill's has opened at Rushden Lakes

The new restaurant on the boardwalk at Rushden Lakes will be open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and ‘everything in between.’

With spaces for 111 seated internally and 74 externally, customers can choose from a range of dishes on Bill’s new autumn menu, including braised lamb shank with parsley, mint and lemon gremolata, mustard mash, kale and red wine gravy; oven roasted ginger and sesame cauliflower steak with toasted fregola, roasted cherry tomatoes and rich vegetable gravy; and rustic butternut squash stew with chargrilled red peppers and onions, freekeh grain, kale and toasted pistachios.

New desserts include coconut and orange rice brulee, as well as plum and apple crumble with salted caramel icecream.

Bill Collison, former greengrocer and founder of Bill’s, which started as a small café in Lewes, East Sussex, said: “I am pleased to announce the opening of Bill’s Restaurant in Rushden Lakes.

“We look forward to welcoming busy shoppers and curious locals to a friendly and warm environment, to escape from the shorter autumn days and tuck into seasonal fare.”

Bill’s has a cocktail menu including original British cocktails to accompany the season.

House drinks are available and include Bill’s London Dry Gin made exclusively for the restaurant.

Shoppers can also take a bit of Bill’s away with them as packaged food and drink products are available to buy, including jams and chutneys, chocolate truffles and confectionery bars.

Bill’s joins a number of other outlets already offering food and drink at Rushden Lakes, including Wildwood, Jamaica Blue, Bewiched and Patisserie Valerie.

Other restaurants due to open there in the future include Wagamama and Pizza Express.