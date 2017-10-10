Another restaurant due to open at Rushden Lakes soon

Shoppers will have somewhere new to eat when another restaurant opens at the multi-million pound retail and leisure development.

Bill’s is set to open at Rushden Lakes later this month, joining Wildwood which opened its doors to customers in September.

The unit where Jamaica Blue will be at Rushden Lakes

Bill’s has dozens of restaurants across the country, including numerous branches in London and several in the Midlands, including Leicester, Nottingham, Leamington Spa and Birmingham.

Its menu offers food ranging from good old classics to their take on modern British cuisine.

And because its founder Bill Collison started out as a greengrocer, fresh and seasonal ingredients are the order of the day.

Also set to open at Rushden Lakes is Jamaica Blue, which offers a range of coffees and contemporary café dishes with a twist.

Jack Wills is coming soon

Signs advertising the new branch have gone up in one of the units near the boardwalk area, saying it is coming soon and is recruiting for staff.

The firm recently applied for a premises licence for the unit, applying to open from 8am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and from 9am to 6pm on Sunday.

As well as Bill’s and Jamaica Blue joining the line-up at Rushden Lakes, which saw its first stores open in July, British clothing brand Jack Wills is also set to open a store there.

Signs have gone up in one of the units in the south terrace of shops, which includes Pandora and Joules as well as the recently opened Robert Goddard and Flying Tiger.

Wildwood at Rushden Lakes

According to the official Rushden Lakes website, Bill’s is set to open on October 23.