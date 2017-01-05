Another day of queuing on A43 after car breaks down near Kettering

Drivers faced a second day of queuing after a car broke down on the A43 near Walgrave.

The break-down led to vehicles travelling towards Northampton queuing from the Walgrave junction, past the Mawsley roundabout and almost back to the junction with the A14 at Kettering.

It is the second day this week that drivers have faced delays on the busy route between Kettering and Northampton during the morning rush-hour.

A three-vehicle crash closer to the Northampton end of the A43 led to long delays for motorists yesterday (Wednesday) morning.

The crash happened in the stretch of road where work is being carried out to dual part of the road.