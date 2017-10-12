Another big name looking to join the line-up at Rushden Lakes

Another big name looks set to be on its way to Rushden Lakes.

Popular clothing brand Superdry is hoping to open a shop at the major retail and leisure development just off the A45.

A planning application has been submitted to make a non-material amendment to the planning permission already granted which would see two units amalgamated into one.

Documents submitted to East Northants Council as part of the application state that if the plans are given the go-ahead, the unit would be for Superdry.

The documents state: “Internal amendments to Terrace A are sought to allow the amalgamation of units A8a and A8b to create a new 433sqm retail unit (A8) as well as increasing the gross internal ground floor area in Terrace A to be permitted to be used for the sale of clothing and footwear goods.

“This will enable the retailer Superdry to be accommodated within the terrace.”

The brand, which describes itself as fusing vintage Americana and Japanese-inspired graphics with a British style, is also advertising for staff for the new Rushden Lakes store, including for an assistant store manager.

According to the official Superdry website, the Rushden Lakes store is due to open in November.

Other stores which have recently opened at the multi-million pound development include Robert Goddard, Flying Tiger and River Island.

They have joined other big names such as House of Fraser, M&S, New look, H&M, Primark and Next which opened earlier in the year.

