Annual electoral registration begins in Wellingborough

Households across Wellingborough will be receiving letters this week as part of a yearly process to keep the electoral roll up to date.

The letters, known as household enquiry forms (HEFs), are being delivered to every home in the borough and contain details of everyone in the household who is currently registered to vote.

People are urged to check their forms and return them as soon as possible to make sure they are able to vote in any upcoming elections or referendums.

Samuel Whiteley, electoral services team leader at Wellingborough Council, said: “It’s really important for residents to return their HEF to us as it’s our best means of keeping the electoral roll up to date and making sure that residents are included on the register.

“We need people to either confirm that all the details we hold are correct, or make changes such as letting us know if someone’s moved into or out of the property.

“The information we’re requesting is required by law and if people aren’t registered, it can affect applications for things like loans, mortgages and mobile phone contracts.

“Most importantly, if you’re not registered, you can’t vote.

“It’s really quick and easy to do and we ask that all forms are returned to us by September 1 at the latest.”

The HEFs are addressed to the occupier and anyone in the household can respond.

If the pre-printed details are correct, residents can confirm online, by text, by phone or by post using the pre-paid envelope.

If any details on the form need updating, changes can be made online or by post.

Full instructions are included on the form.

The HEF isn’t an electoral registration form, but if all details are confirmed as correct, the residents will remain registered.

This means the vast majority of people will receive no further forms after returning the HEF.

If anyone is added onto the form, they will be sent a separate form called an invitation to register (ITR), which will ask for more details.

From September 14, canvassers will start visiting households who have not returned their forms, to collect the required information on the doorstep.

A final reminder letter will also be sent out to any outstanding households in late October.

Not responding or providing false information is against the law and can result in a £1,000 fine.

More information about the electoral roll and registering to vote is available on the council’s elections pages or by contacting the electoral services team on elections@wellingborough.gov.uk or calling 01933 231513.