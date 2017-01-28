Annual Corby race track charity run to take place tomorrrow

Hundreds of runners will be braving the elements at Rockingham Speedway tomorrow (January 29) when the race circuit hosts the ninth annual Lakelands Hospice Brass Monkey 10K/fun run.

Now an established date in the winter schedule the official UK Athletics-registered race raises vital funds for the Corby hospice, which provides both support for those living with cancer or other life threatening illnesses and their families.

The Brass Monkeys run at Rockingham Speedway for Corby's Lakelands Hospice NNL-160202-100455001

Last year’s event attracted a record number of entrants with 520 athletes raising thousands of pounds for the charity, and organisers are hoping for a similar success this year.

Participants taking part in the 1.5-mile family fun run will complete just one lap of the UK’s banked oval circuit, while those looking to stretch their legs or post a personal best over 10K run around the track four times.

Entries into the family fun run costs just £5, while the 10km event is £12 to pre-register (£10 for affiliated athletes) or £15 (£13 for affiliated athletes) on the day.

Registration starts from 9am before the family fun run gets under way at 10.30am and the 10K at 11am.

Lakelands Hospice fundraising manager Paul Marlow said: “Now in its ninth year, the Brass Monkey run has a loyal following from runners across the Midlands and the local community, who have helped raise more than £30,000 for our charity. “The great thing about this event is participants do not have to raise sponsorship to take part, their entry fee alone will be supporting the hospice.”

Rockingham chief executive Peter Hardman said: “We’re proud to provide our continued support for Lakelands Hospice.

“Families affected by cancer or other life-threatening illnesses face great challenges every day.

“This event is a great opportunity for people to challenge themselves while supporting patients in our community.”

For more information about the event or to pre-register for either the Brass Monkey 10K or family fun run, visit the Lakelands Hospice website at www.lakelandshospice.org.uk and click on the fundraising section, or email.