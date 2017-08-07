Animal re-homing charity in Little Irchester over-run with cats

An animal charity is appealing for help in re-homing dozens of cats and kittens in its care.

The cattery at Animals In Need in Little Irchester is full with both adult cats as well as more than 30 kittens.

Annie Marriott from the charity said: “We find ourselves with a cattery full to overflowing, sadly not only with the usual number of adult cats who for whatever reason have found themselves homeless, but also with over 30 kittens who have started their lives unplanned, unwanted and without somewhere permanent to live.

“We are desperate for suitable homes for all the felines in our care.

“They deserve only the very best so if you can offer a forever loving home to a pair of kittens or an adult cat or two, please contact Animals In Need 01933 278080 or email catchatsally@hotmail.co.uk.

“We do have criteria that need to be met, and adoptions are subject to a fee which helps to offset the cost of vaccinating, microchipping and neutering the cats/kittens prior to rehoming.”

And Annie added: “These friendly felines all deserve a chance.

“It’s not their fault they’ve ended up in rescue, and you really would be saving more than one life by taking them on as it means we can offer their empty pen to another on our waiting list who also desperately need our help.”