Animal re-homing centre in Little Irchester overrun with cats and kittens

A charity which rescues and re-homes animals is appealing for help finding new homes for the dozens of cats and kittens in its care.

The cattery at Animals In Need in Little Irchester is full with adult cats and about 30 kittens needing to be re-homed.

Animals In Need has dozens of cats and kittens in need of re-homing

Annie Marriott from the charity said: “The cattery at Animals In Need is full to bursting.

“This time of year is notoriously bad as there are so many unneutered cats producing endless kittens and not enough homes for them all.

“We currently have a cattery full of adult cats and around 30 kittens needing homes in pairs, many of them having come to us as they were previously advertised for sale on social media etc but weren’t snapped up due to not being preferred colours.

“We also have the same number of adult cats, who often get overlooked due to their age.”

And Annie doesn’t think the situation will improve unless they can start finding homes for the dozens of cats being looked after by the volunteers at Animals In Need.

She said: “The list of cats waiting to come in is increasing, it’s not unusual for us to receive five or more requests for space each day.

“If you are in a position to offer a loving forever home to a feline or two, please email catchatsally@hotmail.co.uk or telephone 01933 278080.”

All adoptions are subject to a successful home check and donation.