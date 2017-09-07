Animal charity urges councillors to reject plans for poultry farm near Rushden

An animal charity is urging councillors to reject plans for a poultry farm near Rushden.

Bedfordia Farms Ltd has applied for the erection of 10 poultry buildings and associated infrastructure on land north east of the Westwood AD Plant in Bedford Road, Rushden.

If given the go-ahead, each building would have a capacity of 54,000 birds so the total capacity would be 540,000 birds.

But concerns have been raised about the plans and PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has sent a petition with more than 5,000 signatures from residents and concerned members of the public urging East Northamptonshire Council to reject the proposals.

The group believes the proposed poultry farm would cause cruelty to animals on a ‘massive scale.’

It also believes a farm of this kind would likely have many negative effects on the area, including noise from high-velocity roof fans, increased traffic from heavy-goods vehicles on narrow country roads and the generation of enormous quantities of environmental pollutants such as manure and toxic chemicals.

The charity claims contamination of water supplies could also have a detrimental impact on wildlife.

PETA director Elisa Allen said: “Thousands of compassionate people have spoken, and East Northamptonshire Council should heed their concerns for animal welfare, the environment, and the health of the community.

“PETA is calling for this plan to be scrapped, sparing millions of birds a lifetime of suffering and an agonising death.”

PETA is a UK-based charity dedicated to establishing and protecting the rights of all animals.

