Amazing evening of dance raises £24,000 for hospice

Strictly Kettering – a Strictly Come Dancing-themed competition organised by and raising funds for Cransley Hospice – took place at The Best Western Hotel, Corby, earlier this month and raised £24,000.

The event saw nine non-dancers from the Kettering area team up with the ‘celebrity’ dancers, learning to dance over an eight-week period.

The overall winner was Ross Santoro and his and professional dance partner Maria Pegg.

Second place went to Katherine Bosworth and her professional dance partner John Ashton whilst third place was taken by Wendy Smith, who used to work at Cransley Hospice, and her partner Trevor Hunter.

Each of the nine dancers were paired with a professional dancer from MaSh Dance Studio, Kettering who taught the ‘celebrity’ dancers two set ballroom dances and a show dance.

Kettering maor Scott Edwards was joined by entertainer, Nigel Adair, MaSh Dance Studio’s principal Marye Simmons and Amanda Wilkins from Kilburn School of Dance to judge the event.

Shelley Green, Cransley Hospice’s Events and Community Development Manager said of the event: “We would like to thank our amazing ‘celebrity’ dancers for their tireless efforts rehearsing and fundraising over the past few weeks – it was certainly worth all the hard work! Thank you to all of the professional partners for giving up their time to produce such wonderful routines.”

Lisa Tartaglia, MaSh Dance Studio instructor, added: “Strictly Kettering just gets better every year!

It always amazes me how hard the celebrity dancers and professionals work to not only put on a thoroughly entertaining show, but more importantly how dedicated they are to the fundraising, resulting in a such a fantastic amount of money raised for our local hospice.”

“A huge thanks has to be given to the Class of Strictly Kettering 2017, every company/business and person who helped to put on such an incredible event, and especially to everyone at MaSh Dance for the hard work and effort making sure this event was the best it could be.”

This year Cransley Hospice need to raise £1.4 million to continue to be able to provide free of charge, palliative care in the hospice and within the community through the hospice at home service. Each of the ‘celebrity’ dancers pledged to raise £1,000 in sponsorship each. Fundraising efforts undertaken by the ‘celebrity’ dancers included cake sales, quiz nights and even completing a half marathon.