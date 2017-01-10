Am dram group appeals for people to help them ‘keep theatre alive’ in Wellingborough

An am dram group is hoping people will support them and help ‘keep theatre alive’ as they take to the stage at Wellingborough’s Castle theatre.

The theatre closed temporarily last year after the company running it was put into administration, leaving theatre goers and groups who had put on productions there uncertain about its future.

It is hoped that people will show their support for the show in March

But the theatre has since re-opened under the control of Wellingborough Council and amateur groups are now returning to the stage which has seen many successful shows in the past.

Wellingborough Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society (WAODS) is busy rehearsing for its next show and is hoping people will show their support for its latest production and the theatre.

A spokesman for WAODS said: “I am sure you are all aware by now that the Castle Wellingborough Ltd had financial problems almost 12 months ago and went into administration.

“But now we have a new vibrant Castle Theatre Ltd run by the Borough Council of Wellingborough.

“Things are moving forward and the new Castle team are booking a varied programme of entertainment for all.

“This includes amateur societies like Wellingborough Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society who will be performing Anything Goes from 7 to 11 March 2017.”

A number of groups were affected by the theatre’s closure last year, including WAODS, but the spokesman added: “In true theatrical spirit, the show must go on.

“Rehearsals are already in full swing with a cast of 30 plus.

“So please, please support this show, we know it will be a success production-wise, but we also need a financial success or it may be the last musical the society can give to Wellingborough.”

Tickets can be booked by calling 01933 270007 or online at www.castletheatre.co.uk with no booking or credit card charges.

And the WAODS spokesman added: “Looking forward to your support to keep theatre alive in Wellingborough.”