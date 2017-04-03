Allotments available in Kettering

A few allotment plots have become available in Kettering.

The vacant plots are at the Scott Road field near Brambleside.

Annual rent is from £12 for a small plot.

Cultivating an allotment is hard work but very rewarding and now is a good time to start.

Gardeners are planting their potatoes, onions and other vegetables.

For more details on Kettering allotments, visit www.ketteringallotments.co.uk.