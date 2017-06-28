All-weather football pitch bid for Wellingborough

Wellingborough Council has successfully completed the first part of a two-stage bid for match funding from the Football Foundation to provide an all-weather sports pitch at Redwell Leisure Centre.

The third generation ‘3G’ synthetic grass pitch would be available for public use and give local football teams and clubs the chance to play in all conditions.

The plans for the new 3G pitch at Redwell Leisure Centre

As part of the second stage, the council has now submitted a planning application for the flood-lit pitch, measuring 106 metres by 70 meters, with a 4.5 meter high perimeter fence and various line markings to accommodate different size football pitches.

It will also have a spectator viewing area and equipment store.

Council leader Martin Griffiths said: “We are delighted to be making progress with this project to build our first 3G pitch.

“It will include the latest synthetic surface technology, so teams can play in all conditions without mud or waterlogging.

“It requires far less maintenance than real grass and can be used much more regularly without getting damaged.

“We know that our bid is strongly supported by the Football Association because Wellingborough is a strategically important location for them.

“As a council we are committed to improving our sports facilities in the years ahead as the borough grows and prospers.”

The planning application is set to be determined in September, with grant funding secured if it is passed.

A specialist company will then be contracted to start building works in the spring next year.

The application can be viewed on the council’s planning portal website by visiting http://pawebsrv.wellingborough.gov.uk/online-applications/ and entering the reference number WP/17/00378.