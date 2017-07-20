All parties invited to meeting over Corby urgent care centre

A meeting over the future of Corby’s urgent care centre is to take place next week.

The contract to run the centre expires on September 30 but there are currently no bidders.

Residents who have set up a campaign group to save the centre are holding the meeting in the lounge at the White Hart, High Street, Corby, from 6.30pm on Thursday, July 27.

They have invited Corby Clinical Commissioning Group chief executive Carole Dehghani, Prof Robert Harris from current operator Lakeside+, Corby MP Tom Pursglove, Corby Council leader Tom Beattie, Kate Holt from Healthwatch Northamptonshire and Labour’s candidate at June’s General Election Beth Miller.

Organiser Maria Bryan said it was an open meeting which will be chaired by someone independent of the parties involved.