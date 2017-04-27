Alex braves the shave in honour of dad’s tumour battle

A brave 21-year-old from Corby has raised thousands of pounds for charity after agreeing to let her dad shave off her long locks.

Alexandra Holman went under the clippers at the Shire Horse pub in Corby to raise money for Brain Tumour Research – after her dad Darryl Holman was diagnosed with a brain tumour two years ago.

The event has so-far raised about £2,200 for the charity.

Alexandra said: “After two major brain operations at John Radcliffe Hospital and two rounds of chemotherapy as well as radiotherapy at Northampton General Hospital, my dad is doing well.

“The tumour is stable and he now has regular visits to Northampton General to keep an eye on it.

“I was shocked to find out that more adults and children under 40 die of a brain tumour than from any other cancer yet Brain Tumour Research receives just one per cent of cancer research spending in the UK. This is why I wanted to do something to give back.”

Alongside Alexandra’s head shave, there was a raffle organised by Rotaract Market Harborough.

Alexandra added: “The room was completely full for the evening and more than 1,000 people have watched a video on Alex’s and Rotaract Market Harborough’s Facebook page.”

The hair itself has not gone to waster – as it has been sent to the Little Princess Trust who make wigs for children who have lost their hair through cancer treatment.

Donations can still be made online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dadshavesmyhead. Visit facebook.com/marketharboroughrotaract to watch a video of the headshave.