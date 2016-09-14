Alan Titchmarsh opens new buildings at Northants school he shares name with

Gardening legend Alan Titchmarsh was on hand to offically open new school buildings at the Northamptonshire village school which shares his name.

Mr Titchmarsh, former presenter of TV shows Gardeners’ World and Ground Force, made a special appearance at Titchmarsh Primary School yesterday (Tuesday) after its transition to two-tier education.

Alan Titchmarsh receives his plaque.

The school has taken on pupils from Year 5 and 6 after the move, with two extra classrooms, new play equipment and a redesigned playground.

Mr Titchmarsh was delighted to receive a hero’s welcome from the schoolchildren.

He said: “I loved my time at infant school and that was where I got into gardening.

“I am delighted to come here and cut the ribbon on these beautiful stone buildings, it’s an honour to be here again.

“I’ve still got my £1 share in the village shop and I love coming here.

“The children have been fantastic and the whole village is always so welcoming.”

Mr Titchmarsh took time to raise an eco flag, bury a time capsule and pose for photos with people at the school.

He was presented with a plaque and treated to a musical rendition of the Ground Force theme tune by pupils.

Headteacher Josie Milton said it was ‘lovely’ of Mr Titchmarsh to come along for the opening.

She said: “He was brilliant last time he came and it’s lovely of him to come along again.

“One of our governers contacted his people and he was more than happy to pop in and see us.

“He has a strong link with the school.

“We like to say he’s named after the school but he’d probably say the school is named after him!

“The transition from three-tier to two-tier has gone really well so far.

“These new buildings will help us progress and offer more to the children.”