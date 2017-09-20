Agreement reached to keep Corby’s Urgent Care Centre open

An agreement to extend the contract to run Corby’s Urgent Care Centre has been reached.

Corby CCG and the site’s operators, Lakeside+, had been in a stalemate after a disagreement over funding levels to run the service in March this year.

Lakeside’s contract was due to end at the end of September with no bidders coming forward to take over, meaning the site faced potential closure.

But today (Wednesday) an agreement to extend the contract has been reached.

A spokesman for NHS Corby CCG said: “An agreement has been reached between NHS Corby CCG and Lakeside+ Limited to extend the contract to run Corby Urgent Care Centre.

“The contract will be subject to an extension from October 1, 2017, that will allow it to continue up to but not beyond March 31, 2019.

“Either party may give four months notice to terminate the contract before that point.

“The agreement has been signed by Lakeside + and it will be signed by the CCG this week.

“Both parties are seeking a period of stability to enable engagement and consultation with staff, patients and public about the future shape of local services.”