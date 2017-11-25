Age is no barrier as Wellingborough group takes to the ice

It was all smiles as members of the Golden Years group got their skates on at Beckworth Emporium.

The group was launched by Meg Neilan with the aim of tackling the problem of loneliness and isolation among the elderly in Wellingborough.

Fun on the ice

Since its launch earlier this year, the group has been going from strength to strength with various social groups and activities helping people to meet others, make friends and have fun.

The latest trip saw members getting their skates on at the ice rink at Beckworth Emporium.

Meg said: “I am so proud of them all for trusting me enough to give it a go.

“They weren’t all convinced about it and most of them were simply coming along to watch the others, but I am delighted to report that they all went on the ice.

The group loved their time on the ice

“This was a massive achievement for them and me.

“The laughter and enjoyment that came from this was unbelievable and filled me with so much pride for what the group stands for.”

With cocktail making up next for the group, Meg is already looking ahead to try and come up with more ideas for activities and challenges.

But she added: “They are having the time of their life and it’s the best feeling for me to be part of it.”

To support the group with events over the Christmas period, Golden Years is holding a winter fair at Harrowden Hall from 6pm to 9pm on Wednesday (November 29).

There will be a range of Christmas stalls as well as the chance to have some pampering and beauty treatments.

Tickets are £7 and include a complimentary glass of mulled wine or tea or coffee.

For more information about the group, search for Golden Years on Facebook.