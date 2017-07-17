Affordable homes in centre of Kettering unveiled

Nine new affordable homes in the centre of Kettering have been unveiled.

Chief executive of emh group Chan Kataria and Kettering Council leader Russell Roberts were on hand to welcome the new residents to their homes.

Developed by Leicestershire-based emh group, one of the largest providers of affordable homes and care and support services in the East Midlands, in partnership with Seagrave Developments, the nine three-bedroom family homes have been built on a previously unused car park near the town centre.

New resident Emma Walpole is delighted with her new home. “It’s a lovely house,” she said.

“We all love it here and it’s great being so near to the school and the town centre.”

The £1.4m scheme was funded by emh group with contributions from the Homes and Communities Agency.

Kettering Council was keen to support the project as a large number of households on the housing waiting list require a three-bedroom home, and as such it met local housing demand and contributed to the regeneration of the town centre.

Mr Kataria said: “We are delighted that through solid partnership working with the council and Seagrave we are contributing towards meeting the housing needs of the people of Kettering.

“We hope that this is the first of many successful projects for the partnership.”

Housing portfolio holder Cllr Mark Rowley said: “We are keen to see development of new homes in our town centres and there is an acute need for good quality affordable homes.

“Supporting partnerships such as this between emh group and Seagrave Developments assists the council in helping to meet some of the housing need that exists in the borough, while also visually improving a run-down area.”

Head of housing John Conway added: “Our work with housing association partners is a vital part of our strategic approach to increasing housing supply.

“We currently have around a fifth of households registered on Keyways seeking larger family accommodation so opportunities to attract government funding to deliver affordable rented accommodation on sites that would otherwise have been delivered as market housing are welcomed.”