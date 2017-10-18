Advice service closes after seven years of helping people in Corby

A group which has been offering help and advice to people in Corby for several years has taken the decision to close.

Helping Hands advisory service has closed its doors after seven years of helping people in the town.

Its volunteers provided advice and support for a range of issues, including housing problems, filling in forms, rent arrears, attending appointments with people, as well as preparation and representation at tribunals.

The free drop-in service was provided from the Volunteer Bureau in Elizabeth Street as an outreach group from the Candle of Light Christian Spiritual Church in Corby.

But Dennis Binks from the church says they have had to make the tough decision to call it a day.

Dennis said: “The service has seen a drop in volunteers over the past year and the service is no longer attainable.

“I would like to thank all the volunteers that have helped to make the service the success it was.” Despite Helping Hands closing, Dennis said there are still places for people to go to get advice in the town, including Citizens Advice at the Cube in George Street and D.I.A.L at the Patrick Road Resource Centre in Patrick Road, Corby.