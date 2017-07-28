ADAM SIMMONDS TRIAL: No retrial for former Northamptonshire police and crime commissioner charged with leaking sensitive data

Former Northamptonshire police and crime commissioner Adam Simmonds will not face a retrial over allegations he leaked sensitive data.
Simmonds stood accused of passing on confidential information about a criminal investigation into Wellingborough MP Peter Bone and his wife Jeanette between November 2013 and May 2014.
But a jury at Southwark Crown Court failed to reach a verdict following 12 hours of deliberation on July 20.
It emerged tonight that Mr Simmonds will not face a retrial as it was "not in the public interest", a Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said.
This means the case is now closed with a not-guilty verdict for Mr Simmonds.
Mr Simmonds was elected as police and crime commissioner for Northamptonshire in 2012, but chose not to stand for re-election in 2016.
