A6 near Finedon to close for road repairs

The A6 between Finedon and Irthlingborough will close this weekend and the following two weekends for patching work.

This section of road has been selected to form part of this year’s upcoming surface dressing programme.

The road closures will take place in phases, starting at the Finedon end.

The first phase of these works is to carry out some pre-patching which will improve the structure and strength of the carriageway, removing any weak spots.

The first closure will take place this weekend from 8am on Saturday, January 28, to 6pm on Sunday, January 29.

Further closures will take place from 8am on Saturday, February 4, to 6pm on Sunday, February 5, and from 8am on Saturday, February 11, to 6pm on Sunday, February 12.

The closure will start on the A6 in Finedon at the roundabout with Wellingborough Road and finish at Diamond Way, Irthlingborough.

Access for residents and customers for businesses will be maintained at all times, although they will be escorted through the works by a pedestrian marshall.