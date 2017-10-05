A43 between Kettering and Corby to face temporary closures

The A43 between Rockingham Road in Kettering and the Corby Link Road will face overnight closures later this month.

The closures are needed to carry out resurfacing works around the A43 roundabout at the start of the Corby Link Road, where it joins the A6003.

It will take place between 8pm and 6pm for seven nights from October 28, with the road closed in both directions.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “Resurfacing works will soon take place around the A43 roundabout at the start of the Corby Link Road, where it connects with the A6003.

“These works are currently scheduled to take place from October 28 for seven nights and will need to be done under a full road closure between 8pm and 6am each night.

“As the road will need to be closed, maintenance crews will also take the opportunity to do other work including gully cleaning and road marking.”

A fully signed diversion will be in place and access to premises within the road closure will be maintained when it is safe to do.

The council will be writing to businesses nearer to the start of the works to inform them and information boards will be displayed for drivers.