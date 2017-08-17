A-Levels: Wrenn Academy, Wellingborough

A-Level results at Wrenn Academy in Wellingborough have improved for the fourth successive year.

Star performers included Aiden Orefice who achieved five A-Levels at grades A* and A, and will now go on to read physics at Imperial College in London.

Kishan Patel achieved four A-Level grades at A and A* and will be reading economics at the University of Birmingham.

Louise Ellis, head of sixth form, said: “Once again it is really great to be saying farewell to our Year 13 students knowing that they have produced some fantastic results, enabling them to pursue the next stage of their careers.

“We are immensely proud of them and the successes that they have had, supported and encouraged by their subject teachers from the academy.

“We wish them well, and look forward to welcoming back the next generation of engineers, teachers, doctors and entrepreneurs amongst others, in a few years’ time.”

The results in Year 12 also produced some real successes.

The percentage of students who achieved grades A to B increased by 11 per cent compared to the previous year.

Individual successes included Amy Walton, who completed her two year A-Level course in one year achieving a top A* grade alongside three other A grades.

Seth Tsang also achieved five grade A passes.