A-Levels: Wollaston School

The anxious wait is finally over and sixth form students at Wollaston School gathered together to celebrate excellent A-Level and BTEC national results.

The numbers of Wollaston students securing the top grades remained high with more than 25 per cent of all entries awarded A* or A grades.

With the clamour for university places as competitive as ever, Wollaston students have been very successful.

All 97 students who applied to university secured places, including a significant number at Russell Group universities.

This success was reflected in the fact that more than half of all entries were awarded B grades or higher, a really impressive performance for a comprehensive sixth form.

The Wollaston students who followed a vocational route, opting for BTEC National qualifications in health studies, hospitality, sports studies, performing arts or public services, surpassed themselves with outstanding results: 60 per cent of these BTEC results were graded at distinction* or distinction, equivalent to an A* or an A grade at A-Level.

Headteacher Joe Cowell said: “The great joy for teachers at this time of year is to see the students that have worked so hard for the last two years fulfil their potential and win places at some of the best universities in the country.

“I am happy to report that the mood in the sixth form centre today is one of elation, excitement and relief.

“This is a tribute to the hard work of all the students, the support given to them by their parents, and the dedication and commitment of their teachers.”

Mr Cowell said they are delighted with the progress their students have made at all levels, but some outstanding individual performances worthy of special note are as follows:

- Josh Bullock secured 3 A* grades in maths, further maths and physics. He will now accept a place to study electronic engineering at the University of Southampton

- Louis Miranda-Smedley secured 3 A* grades in maths, philosophy and physics, and will now begin a degree at the University of Birmingham in Physics

- Gabrielius Slakaitis secured 2 A* grades and one A grade in maths, further maths and physics. He will now accept a place at the University of Oxford to study computing

- Bethany Wilson was delighted to learn that she had secured 2 A* grades and one A grade in English literature, psychology and history. She has accepted a place at the University of Sheffield to study for a degree in law

- Bradley Pearce was equally delighted to discover he had secured 2 A* grades and one A grade in biology, chemistry and physics. He will now accept a place to study medicine at the University of Hull/York

- Sam Checkley was very proud of his A* and 2 A grades in maths, biology and chemistry. He will go onto study biomedical science at the University of Birmingham

- Joe Edwards professed himself ‘delighted’ with his results of A* and 2 A grades in history, philosophy and psychology. He has accepted a place at the University of Manchester to study psychology

- Jake Allen secured 3 A grades in French, maths and physics. He will embark on a degree in economics at the University of Nottingham

- Gemma Bell was really pleased with her results of 3 A grades in philosophy, maths and psychology. She has accepted a place to study psychology at the University of Durham

- Calypso Eales secured 2 A grades in English language and psychology as well as a starred distinction in BTEC music. She has accepted a place at the University of Warwick to study psychology

- Hollie Kindell secured 4 starred distinctions (equivalent to 4 A* grades at A-Level) in her BTEC subjects of travel & tourism and hospitality & catering. She is looking forward to embarking on a degree in early childhood studies at the University of Northampton

- Rachel Cottle was delighted with her 3 D* grades (equivalent to 3 A* grades at A-Level) in performing arts and music. She will now start a degree in musical theatre at the University of Chichester

- Lucy Higgins was delighted with her 3 D* grades in health & social care and travel & tourism. Lucy is about to embark on a career in the NHS

- Harry Broome secured a fantastic set of 3 D* grades in BTEC sport, computing as well as a C grade in A-Level business. Harry is hoping to secure work in the sports management industry