A-Levels: Wellingborough School

Wellingborough School is delighted with the outcome of the A-Level results of its talented upper sixth, given the backdrop of national uncertainty surrounding changes to A-Levels.

More than 20 per cent of the cohort received at least one A* and over a third of all entries were graded A*/A.

Many of the university successes are to prestigious institutions for a wide range of courses, as is usual for Wellingborough School.

Particular highlights include Matilda Hanning’s acceptance at King’s College, London, to read Liberal Arts and Keir Mulcahey’s acceptance at Durham to read classics.

Veterinary scientist Alice Chan achieved an impressive A*A*AA.

The spread of interests and subject choices of these pupils illustrates the high-quality teaching and support our pupils have received.

The extended project continues to be a highlight of independent study for pupils and this year 14 of the 15 results were graded A* or A.

This year the topics continued to be wide-ranging, including ‘Is Shakespeare the most influential writer of all time?’, ‘Will artificial intelligence ever surpass human intelligence?’ and ‘Is the process of genetically modifying embryos ethical?’

Garry Bowe, headmaster of Wellingborough School, praised the achievements of pupils, and said: “Today is a day for all our pupils to celebrate the rewards of the hard work they have put in over the academic year, and we are proud to see the many success stories as our pupils move on to the next stage of their lives.

“Their parents will be celebrating alongside them, having supported them throughout their A-Level courses.

“We wish all of our pupils great success in whatever their futures may hold.”

Mr Bowe said they also look with interest at those pupils who joined them for the sixth form from a variety of other schools.

12 new pupils joined this cohort; they have achieved well, gained a good number of top grades between them and have been accepted to study a diverse range of courses including political science and international relations at Birmingham, management at Bristol and economics and mathematics at Bath.

For more information about Wellingborough School’s sixth form, visit www.wellingboroughschool.org or go along to the open evening on Tuesday, October 12.