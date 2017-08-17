A-Levels: Weavers Academy, Wellingborough

Staff and students at Weavers Academy have cause to celebrate as they announce an overall pass rate of 98 per cent at A-Level with more than 20 per cent of exams taken achieving an A* or A grades.

The pass rate for vocational qualifications was even higher at 100 per cent and 84 per cent of the grades awarded were distinction* or distinction.

This continues the trend of rapid improvement in exam results at Weavers and comes hard on the heels of the Ofsted visit in the summer term which judged Weavers to be a good school in all respects.

Among those to receive terrific news today (Thursday) were Carlos Fyffe who achieved A*A A, Max Snelling who achieved A*A*B B and distinction* and Danny Clark who achieved A* A B B.

Carlos will go on to study automotive engineering at Loughborough, Max will study physics at the Birmingham and Danny will also head to Loughborough to study maths.

Carlos said: “I am excited about going to Loughborough as it’s the next step towards my dream of working in F1.”

Danny said: “I am overwhelmed.

“Everything has fallen into place and all the hard work has definitely paid off.”

Like Danny, Max is the first person in the family to go to university.

Max said: “I am excited about my future and studying physics.

“I hope to be involved in a groundbreaking discovery in the future.”

All of the school’s upper sixth students who planned to go to university have successfully secured their places across the country.

Trei St Vie Hutchinson, who achieved double distinction* distinction* distinction*, will take up an apprenticeship in cyber security.

Trei said: “My results just prove that if you work hard you will be successful.”

Executive principal of Weavers and director of education of the Creative Education Trust, Philip Cantwell, said: “Throughout their time at Weavers Academy, students are encouraged to aim high.

“Weavers Academy shapes students who are resilient learners and who strive to achieve their potential.

“These significantly improved results are a real credit to the effort they have put in to their studies and we wish them all the very best for the future.”